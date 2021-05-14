Emotional Rabiya Mateo apologizes over performance in national costume competition

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo did a quick Instagram live session on Friday (Manila time), shortly after her performance during the pageant's national costume competition.

The Filipina beauty queen turned emotional as she apologized if some of her fans were "disappointed" with her performance, stressing that she did her best.

"I'm so sorry kung na-disappoint man kayo sa akin. But I know na I did my best. I even cut my finger earlier and 'yung stockings ko puno na rin siya ng dugo. But I kept fighting," she said.

"Kahit wala nang oras, I didn't have time to retouch my hair, to retouch my makeup. I was running for pins, I was running for scissors, for everything, just to be able to execute the costume really well," she added.

Despite this, Mateo said she felt "great" while wearing the costume on stage as she thanked all those who have cheered for her.

"Maraming, maraming salamat talaga, guys... I felt really great. Feeling ko noong naglalakad ako, I was so beautiful. Nakita ko 'yung cheer ng mga judges, nakita ko 'yung sigawan ng mga Pilipino, kaya nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa suporta," she said.

She also pointed out that just like the other candidates of Miss Universe, her goal is to make her country proud.

"Sana maging proud din kayo sa akin. Kasi it's never easy pero kinakaya ko para sa inyong lahat," she said.

Mateo was unable to wear the headpiece that came with her national costume, with Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup explaining that it kept on falling off.

Nevertheless, Supsup praised the young beauty queen for her "powerful performance" on stage.

Mateo is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country.

The pageant's preliminary competition will be held starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday (Manila time). It will be streamed live on the Lazada app for viewers in the Philippines.

Related video: