Kim Chiu shows collection of luxury bags, including an Hermes painted by Heart Evangelista

Actress and “It’s Showtime” host Kim Chiu has lost track of the number of items in her collection as she finally granted one of the most requested content from her online channel -- a tour of her designer bags’ room.

In her recently uploaded vlog, Chiu wowed netizens with her collection of bags, which she accumulated over her 15 years in the entertainment industry.

“Nahiya talaga akong ipakita 'yung room na ito. Not naman na niyayabang or something, gusto ko lang ipakita kasi some of you requested,” she said to start the clip.

The noontime show host showed different items from known luxury brands such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci.

She also has bags from Celine, Prada, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Goyard, Burberry, Fendi, Givenchy, Tory Burch, and Christian Dior.

Chiu said her interest to collect bags started back when she joined showbiz, purchasing a secondhand yet classic Louis Vuitton bag which made her feel wealthy before.

During the tour, the actress shared she does not sell any of her bags unless she would donate it to a charity.

One of the notable bags in her valuable room was her first Hermes Kelly bag which featured a hand painting of her idol, actress Heart Evangelista.

According to Kim, she voluntarily let her bag get painted on by Evangelista after learning that the latter is into arts.

“Sa sobrang idol ko like G-mik days pa...Heart Evangelista, nalaman ko na nagdo-drawing siya sa mga Hermes bags,” Chiu revealed.

When asked by Evangelista about the design she wanted, she just let the actress draw anything on the bag.

“Kahit ano basta na-drawing-an ng Love Marie,” Chiu quipped.

Her bag collection also reflects her love for the K-pop group Blackpink, especially Jennie. She was influenced to buy more Chanel bags, which the Korean star endorsed.

“Actually di ako sobrang fan ng Chanel bag pero dahil kay Jennie of Blackpink, nabuo ko siya,” she admitted.

The actress will be uploading a second part of her extravagant collection, where she hinted on showing the bags her boyfriend Xian Lim gave her.

She will also do an unboxing of an Hermes gift she received from actress and host Kris Aquino.

