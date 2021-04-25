'Prayer is powerful': Kim Chiu looks back as she marks 15th year in showbiz

MANILA – Kim Chiu turned sentimental as she recently marked her 15th year since embarking on her showbiz journey and fulfilling her dream of being on television.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Chiu recalled how she was just an ordinary teenager and a dreamer from Cebu “with two impossible goals in my pocket”, which are to be seen on TV, and to help her family financially.

“I remember I always save 12 pesos in my baon for the week para may pamasahe going to church pag Sunday, I always pray at the Sto. Niño church and part of my prayer is these two pero dulo na dahil alam ko impossible and parang malabo lalo na yung una,” she said.

Several years have passed and Chiu said she is in disbelief that she is now living her dream and prayer that she once thought were impossible.

“Looking back.... I am speechless; all I can say is that prayer is really powerful, followed by the drive of getting what you want and receiving it wholeheartedly and live the dream with a purpose,” she said.

Saying she is happy where she is now, Chiu said: “I am feeling extra grateful to the people na tumulong sakin along the way. I cannot do this alone. Thank you for the unconditional LOVE and SUPPORT all these years, especially for all the TRUST you have given me.”

She also gave a shout out to her avid fans who have supported all her endeavors, and to her bosses who made all of these possible for her.

“To my solid supporters who are there for me, thank you for not leaving my side. Ups and Downs nandyan kayo para sakin. SALAMAT! To my bosses who put their trust in me, Maraming Salamat Po,” she said.

Lastly, Chiu thanked her family for being her constant source of inspiration.

Chiu began her showbiz career after winning the first teen edition of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

RELATED VIDEO