Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip with the Philippines' Catriona Gray, who won the 2018 edition of the pageant, during an event in Thailand in 2022. Instagram/Anne Jakrajutatip

MANILA -- It was in an event in Thailand in 2022 when Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray met the pageant's new owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, for the first time.

The encounter became the subject of memes, with many Filipino netizens speculating what they were talking about on stage. Jakrajutatip was with Gray and other titleholders during the event dubbed "Miss Universe Extravaganza."

Jakrajutatip is currently in Manila for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant, which will also be attended by reigning and former queens R'Bonney Gabriel and Zozibini Tunzi, respectively.

In an interview with Boy Abunda on his show "Fast Talk" released online on Wednesday, the Thai entrepreneur was asked to recall her moment on stage with Gray.

She began by saying that she "respects her so much," and at one point declared that the Filipina-Australian is her favorite beauty queen.

Jakrajutatip went on to reenact their conversation as she faced Abunda and said: "I do apologize for whatever happened in the past."

"I am so glad you are here in Thailand. Welcome to the family of JKN, and also Miss Universe Organization. I love you, my dear, from the bottom of my heart," she said.

When asked by Abunda why she apologized to Gray, the Miss Universe owner said in jest: "Of course I don't have to answer!"

"I just wanted to get it out of my chest, to clear all the air," she added.

"I just need to do it... We have to work together. So just put the past aside and don't talk, don't mention about it again at all."

It can be recalled that Jakrajutatip was linked to model-actor Clint Bondad, who lived with her for several months since 2019.

This came shortly after Bondad and Gray announced the end of their six-year relationship, with the former Miss Universe saying they "outgrew each other."

Jakrajutatip has repeatedly denied being in a relationship with Bondad. She currently enjoys her life with her partner and their two kids.

Gray, on the other hand, is set to tie the knot with actor Sam Milby.