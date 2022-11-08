Catriona Gray was reunited with her fellow titleholders as she attended a Miss Universe event in Thailand on Monday.

The Philippines' fourth Miss Universe was spotted with reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu of India, and previous winners Andrea Meza of Mexico (2020), Leila Lopes of Angola (2011), and Natalie Glebova of Canada (2005).

Also with them are Angela Ponce of Spain, who became the first transgender candidate of Miss Universe back in 2018; and the new owner of the Miss Universe Organization, transgender Thai mogul Anne Jakrajutatip.

The event was aptly dubbed "Miss Universe Extravaganza."

In a previous Instagram post, Gray said she is happy to be back in Thailand, where she was crowned Miss Universe in 2018.

Check out photos and videos from the event below:

