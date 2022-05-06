

Celeste Cortesi said she is aware of the so-called Miss Universe Philippines "love life curse," where titleholders who are in romantic relationships end up single in their journey to the international stage.

The pageant veteran, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2018, is currently dating football player Matthew Custodio.

In a virtual briefing with the media on Friday, Cortesi said she and Custodio have been reading a lot of comments about the "curse" on social media, and they are not taking them seriously.

"Whenever we read these comments, we always laugh about it because Matthew has been so supportive during my journey," she said, at one point asking Custodio in jest if he wants to step in during the press conference to answer the question for her.

Cortesi went on to declare that the said "curse" will not work on them, and that her pageant journey will only strengthen their relationship.

"We know it's never going to happen. The fact that I am Miss Universe Philippines will never get in the way of our relationship. It will just make it stronger," she said.

"So I just want to say to these people... it's not going to work on us."

The past two Miss Universe Philippines titleholders were known to be in long-term relationships when they won the national pageant.

Beatrice Gomez and Rabiya Mateo eventually revealed breaking up with their respective partners at one point in their reign.

