MANILA – Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi received a heartfelt tribute form her boyfriend days after the national pageant.

Football player Matthew Custodio was all praises for Cortesi as he took to Instagram to declare that she has always been his "queen."

"We've always known she was bound for the crown. We've seen her grow, we've seen her inspire the people she meets not just by words and actions, but by simply carrying her values, her upbringing," he said. "She keeps her feet on the ground. She stands consistently true on honesty, loyalty, and perseverance.

"As crazy as this may sound, we've witnessed the Universe align towards you," he added. "You are a magical human being and you were raised to do good things. You didn't have to be a panelist nor a front row judge to see that she possesses the attributes of a true, regal queen."

Custodio went on to say that he feels "very blessed" to be loved by Cortesi, and that he cannot wait for the world to get to know her more.

"Your love is a constant reminder that there is a greater meaning and purpose in our lives. I cannot wait for our country and the whole world to feel the love you are about to share. It needs it," he said.

Cortesi, who represented Pasay, bested 30 other candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 title.

Prior to this, she was crowned Miss Philippines Earth in 2018, and finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth that year.