Survey: Pinoys prefer COD when online shopping

A person using the Lazada mobile app for online shopping. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Most Filipinos prefer cash on delivery (COD) when online shopping as it provides a sense of security amid the proliferation of fake sellers and damaged products, according to a survey.

The study conducted by the market research firm Agile Data Solutions showed that trust and savings are the main factors that influence the online shopping behavior of Filipino consumers.

Of the random sample of 300 respondents across the country, 71% said they prefer COD as their primary payment method as they lack trust in the products to be delivered.

Only 14% chose payment centers or e-wallets, with 6.5% and 6% using ShopeePay and Lazada wallet, respectively.

In a statement, Agile Data Solutions founder and chairman Jason Gaguan noted that COD payments give online shoppers a sense of security as they can withhold payment until they receive and inspect the item.

He added that counterfeit or damaged products and fake sellers contribute to consumer distrust.

According to the survey, 28% of respondents consider product authenticity as their biggest concern when shopping online, followed by safety of packaging (17%) and delivery time (15%).

It also showed that more shoppers are relying on product reviews when deciding on an online purchase.

Given this, Gaguan suggested the online marketplaces should set clear policies to address shoppers' distrust, implement customer retention management programs, and use technology to detect malicious sellers.

Below are other findings of the survey:

- 92% of respondents said they were able to save money by purchasing essential goods online

- 76% prefer online shopping over in-store purchases because of vouchers and deals

- 34% like to take advantage of free shipping promos to save money

- 50% buy in bulk, with 28% attracted by discounts and 26% wanting to stock up on essentials

- 16% say online shopping saves them time compared to going to physical stores