MANILA -- Actor and former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate KD Estrada announced on his birthday, May 3, that he is the first cover boy of Star Magic's digital video magazine Flex.

Flex "aims to end toxic masculinity by promoting a new idea called modern masculinity."





"Watch me flex the uniqueness of my individuality and my body of works. Streaming very soon on ABS-CBN's YouTube channel. A new breed of gentlemen will soar and flex," Estrada announced in a video released by Star Magic on its social media platforms.

Before the end of the video, the camera panned to show Estrada's love team partner Alexa Ilacad, who cheered "Go KD!"

Recently, it was also announced that Ilacad is the first cover girl of Slay, Star Magic's first-ever digital video magazine.

Estrada and Ilacad became close when they entered the latest celebrity edition of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother." They were evicted from the show last December and eventually became a love team.

Currently, Estrada and Ilacad are gearing up for the iWantTFC original series "Run To Me."

Co-produced by the streaming platform kumu, the limited series is expected to be released later this year.

