PBB: Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada end journey as housemates

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada ended their journey as PBB housemates. Photos from PBB on Twitter

MANILA -- Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada ended their stint as housemates after they were evicted from the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10," it was announced that Ilacad and Estrada will end their journey as housemates after receiving the least number of "save" votes.

Ilacad received 17.03 percent of "save" votes, while Estrada received 16.99 percent.

With their eviction, only five housemates will remain inside the house.

This season's Celebrity Kumunity final five are Brenda Mage, Anji Salvacion, Alyssa Valdez, Samantha Bernardo and Madam Inutz.

The big winner will be announced next weekend. Another batch of housemates will then be expected to enter the house.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.