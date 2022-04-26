Star Magic to release digital video magazine Slay

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Magic is set to release a digital video magazine Slay, which will have actress-singer Alexa Ilacad as its first cover girl.

Joining Ilacad on the very first issue of Slay is the "Ultimate Slaymate" Thamara Alexandria.



Last month, Ilacad personally announced that Alexandria won the Slay campaign after getting the most numbers of votes on Facebook, kumu and KTX.

For winning the competition, Alexandria got the chance to have a solo photo and video feature on Slay.

Slay campaign runners-up Missy Quiño, Sharina Villena and Alyssa Exala also have their group feature on the digital magazine.

Currently, Ilacad is gearing up for the iWantTFC original series "Run To Me" with love team partner KD Estrada.

Details of the story of “Run To Me” have yet to be revealed. Co-produced by the streaming platform kumu, the limited series is expected to be released later this year.