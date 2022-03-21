Meet the cast of Alexa, KD Estrada’s ‘Run To Me’

MANILA — ABS-CBN has unveiled the cast members joining lead stars Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada in their launching series “Run To Me.”

#KDLex series #RunToMe produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, iWantTFC and KUMU. Directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar. Coming Soon! 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/7kMJJtgrSy — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) March 21, 2022

The iWantTFC original title gathered its cast and creative team Monday for its story conference, followed by the cast reveal with photos from producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

To be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Run To Me” will also star screen veterans Nikki Valdez and Malou Crisologo.

Ilacad’s fellow “Goin’ Bulilit” graduate CJ Navato is among the younger cast members, along with Karl Gabriel, Ivan Carapiet, Margaux Montana, Henz Villaraiz, Matty Juniosa, Sean Tristan, and Haira Palaguitto.

“‘When me?’ no more,” Ilacad tweeted shortly after the announcement, referring to her long wait to be the lead star of her own series.

Details of the story of “Run To Me” have yet to be revealed.

Co-produced by the streaming platform Kumu, the limited series is expected to be released later this year.