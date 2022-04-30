Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Screengrab from Miss Universe Philippines livestream

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City is the Philippines' representative in the next Miss Universe pageant.

She bested 30 other candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 title during the coronation night on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Shawntel Cruz of Benguet was unable to grace the stage as she was "under the weather," as announced during the program.

Cortesi is no stranger to pageants as she was crowned Miss Philippines Earth in 2018, allowing her to compete on the international stage.

She finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth that year, with the title going to Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen.

Aside from pageantry, Cortesi is also busy with her modeling career, as well as real estate.

Michelle Dee of Makati and Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol were respectively crowned Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Miss Universe Philippines Charity. Just like last year, the winners of these titles will not be competing in any international pageant.

Instead, they will focus on the two pillars -- tourism and charity -- championed by the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

Misamis Oriental's Annabelle McDonnell and Katrina Llegado of Taguig complete the Top 5 as first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night was a star-studded event, with four Miss Universe titleholders in attendance.

Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi Tebow (2017) served as hosts of the national competition, while Harnaaz Sandhu (2021) was part of the judging panel.

Catriona Gray (2018), on the other hand, was featured in a video shown right before the winners were announced.

Featured performers, meanwhile, include "The Voice of the Philippines" coach Bamboo Mañalac, American Idol" 2020 finalist Francisco Martin, and singers Morissette Amon and Sam Concepcion, among others.

TOP 16

Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

Chantal Schmidt (Cebu City)

Jona Sweett (Aklan)

Michelle Dee (Makati)

Julia Saubier (Albay)

Angelica Lopez (Palawan)

Vanessa Ann Caro (Iloilo Province)

Ghenesis Latugat (Baguio)

Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province)

Annabelle McDonnell (Misamis Oriental)

Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

Jewel Alexandria Palacat (Ilocos Sur)

Sonja Jeyn Tanyag (Laguna)

Celeste Cortesi (Pasay)

Dorothy Gemillan (Iloilo City)

Gillian De Mesa (Nueva Vizcaya; fan vote)

TOP 10

Michelle Dee (Makati)

Celeste Cortesi (Pasay)

Ghenesis Latugat (Baguio)

Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

Annabelle McDonnell (Misamis Oriental)

Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province)

Pauline Amelinckx (Bohol)

Chantal Schmidt (Cebu City)

Julia Saubier (Albay)

Vanessa Ann Caro (Iloilo Province)

SPECIAL AWARDS WINNERS