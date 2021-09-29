New Miss Universe PH titles focus on tourism, charity

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) on Wednesday announced that it has added two new titles for this year's edition of the national pageant.

In a Facebook post, MUP said two candidates will get the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Miss Universe Philippines Charity titles on September 30.

"We want more queens to inspire you. Aside from the main title of Miss Universe Philippines, we decided to add two new titles," MUP said.

It added that tourism and charity are "two pillars" that are championed by the MUP organization.

The winners of the two new titles, however, will not be competing in any international pageant.

Instead, they will serve as runners-up to the country's Miss Universe representative. First in line is Miss Universe Philippines Tourism, followed by Miss Universe Philippines Charity.

MUP 2021 will have a live audience at Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol.

The venue can accommodate 100 guests who are required to be fully vaccinated and have negative RT-PCR results.

