New eaglet of Philippine Eagle pair spotted in Bukidnon

MANOLO FORTICH, Bukidnon -- The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) reported Friday that they spotted new eaglet of the Philippine Eagle pair, Kalabugao (female) and Guilang-guilang (male), in the forest of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

According to PEF, the eaglet was hatched from the third nest made by the pair in 8 years of being together.

"It is still dependent on the parents for food and will stay in the nest for a few more months before it is completely fledged," PEF wrote on their Facebook page.

The local government reaffirmed their commitment to protect these Philippine Eagles in the forest.

"We are serious with our programs to protect the Philippine Eagles population in the municipality. This new eaglet is another treasure to Manolo Fortich," said Rina Quiño, municipal councilor.

This month, Manolo Fortich holds its 4th Banog-Banog Festival. This celebration is a tribute to the Philippine Eagles, locally known as banog, that inhabit the mountains of the town.

According to Manolo Fortich Tourism Office, Banog-Banog Festival is the only festival in the country that is acknowledged by the PEF for the protection and conservation of the Philippine Eagle.