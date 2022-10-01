Photo courtesy of Joaquin De Leon



A young Philippine eagle was photographed while perching on a tree branch at the Mount Kitanglad Range Natural Park in Bukidnon Tuesday.

Miguel De Leon, who shared the Philippine eagle photo of his nephew, Joaquin De Leon, said Pamarayeg III is the 10th Philippine eagle born in the area.

Kitanglad, the country's fourth highest peak, hosts over 600 rare and endemic species, including the critically endangered Philippine eagle.

"The Robert S. Kennedy Bird Conservancy named the elder sibling Pamarayeg which is Bisaya term for a fervent plea or heartfelt request, in the hopes that we heed his appeal to protect him and his habitat," De Leon said.

Pamarayeg III was hatched in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The country's national bird, the Philippine eagle, is protected by forest guards and Kitanglad guard volunteers.

The Philippine eagle is also listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) with an estimated number of only 400 pairs left in the wild. — Report by Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO