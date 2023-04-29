Handout photo.

MANILA — "Jack and Coke" in a can?

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola have launched Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola alcoholic ready-to-drink (aRTD) in the Philippines.

Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola aRTD premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular bar cocktails around the world.

Last year, Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola announced that they would be teaming up to provide adults in markets around the world with this new drink option to enjoy.

The Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola pre-mixed cocktail is inspired by one of the world’s most popular branded “bar calls” – a cocktail ordered with specific brand names – in a convenient, ready-to-drink format. The premium cocktail from these two iconic brands is now hitting shelves nationwide in the Philippines.

“We are excited that Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail is expanding to new markets, including the Philippines, allowing more fans of the classic cocktail to enjoy the taste that set the standard for bar calls around the world,” said Sally Goh, general manager, Emerging Asia, Brown-Forman. “It’s incredibly special to share the product of this joint effort with Filipinos.”

“While Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola have long been mixed at home and in bars around the world, today we're officially introducing to the Philippines a premium drink that unites two iconic brands in a ready-to-drink cocktail blend with so many perks, including its can,” said Cesar Gangoso, Frontline Marketing Director, Coca-Cola ASEAN, and South Pacific East Region. “Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola aRTD is truly the beginning of something big.”

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola, available in 320 mL slim cans with an alcohol level of 7%, are now hitting shelves nationwide in the Philippines.

The premium cocktail drink may also be ordered online soon via Boozy.ph, CokeBeverages.ph, Shopee, and Lazada as long as you are 18 years old and above.

