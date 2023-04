Coca-Cola brings canned 'Jack Daniel's and Coke' drink to PH

Watch more on iWantTFC

Global beverage maker Coca-Cola said it would bring its new ready-to-drink whiskey and cola mix to the Philippines this month in a bid to expand its market share in the alcoholic beverage space.

The Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel's drink is already available in other territories.

"This Jack Daniel’s partnership that we have, which we’re bringing to the country, it's something that we’re bringing in here because the Filipinos are fans of the Jack and Coke mix," Coca-Cola Far East Limited’s ASEAN and South Pacific East Region Frontline Marketing Director Cesar Gangoso III said.

Its Lemon-Dou beer, which was first launched in Japan, landed in the Philippines in the fourth quarter of 2021 and has since garnered an "encouraging reception," Gangaso said.

He said the company is intent on expanding its footprint in the alcoholic beverage space to cater to consumer demand.

"Our decisions are influenced by what consumers want and we see a lot of potential for us to expand our beverage portfolio into this space because we see a lot of consumer desires opening up in this area," he said.

"Obviously, getting into alcohol is not just a hobby for us. We’re really looking towards establishing sizable scale and presence in this space," he said.