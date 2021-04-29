Dimples Romana opens restaurant in Singapore

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana has successfully opened a restaurant in Singapore with her business partners.

Called Alegria Singapura, the new dining spot is located at 18 Teck Lim Road and specializes in "non-traditional Latin American" dishes.

In an Instagram post, Romana thanked all those who have supported her latest venture since its soft opening last April 22.

"The past week has been a blast as our Team Alegria in Singapore has been experienced and enjoyed by locals and our fellow Filipinos -- the food, the ambiance, the drinks," she said.

"A big thank you to everyone who keeps sending us and tagging us their photos, videos of their food, and dining experience. You guys are the best! We are open from Tuesdays to Saturdays," she added.

Alegria Singapura offers a selection of appetizers, main dishes, and desserts, each with a modern fusion of Latin, European, and Asian influences.

Among these are tacos named Koreana (prawn, ssamjang aioli, esquites, kimchi, and cottija), Japonesa (steak, mango salsa, wasabi mayo, and furikake), and Sisig (pork belly, pig's ears, mango salsa, and chicharon).

Romana first opened up about Alegria Singapura in January, saying she could not believe that she and her business partners are finally "going international."

Aside from a restaurant, she also plans to put up a school for acting and personality development.

