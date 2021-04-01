Dimples Romana to open up school for acting, personal development

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana on Wednesday announced that she will be opening up a school for acting.

Posting a photo of the still unfinished headquarters, Romana said that her school will be named Dimples Romana School for Acting and Personality Development.

"SOON TO OPEN 💃🏽💋 Finally sharing with you my lifelong DREAM COMING TRUE 😭🤗 THIS IS where ABCD PROD AND Dimples Romana School for ACTING and PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT Headquarters will rise 🥰🤗 For years I have been thinking of how I can give back to the industry that has been kind and generous to me over the years. I knew I always wanted to TEACH, to SHARE what I know that has been working for me and my family now," Romana said.

The actress said that her goal is to give opportunities to aspiring actors and actresses to hone their craft.

"Finding the balance between having a STEADY, STABLE and CONCRETE career and a PEACEFUL, HAPPY and STRONG family life. I wish everyone that. And so I wanted to put up a school, a business that will give way and open doors of opportunities to many aspiring actors and actresses/hosts and artists like me to be able to create a path that’s unique and true to them and what they already have, develop new skills, hone what their talents and continue to learn even more," Romana added.

The actress said she will invite fellow actors and mentors to share their knowledge through teaching.

"We plan to invite my co actors, my mentors who I honor and learned from these past years, who now choose to pass on their legacy through teaching, and share the same initiative and are now limited to working because of age restrictions, limited production opportunities and some because they’re unable to shoot for now because of health reasons - TO TEACH with us," she said.

Aside from acting, her new school will also teach techniques in hosting and personality development.

"Our new school will teach techniques in acting, hosting and branding of oneself that I have personally developed over 24 years in showbiz. Our school will be open to aspiring artists, actors, actresses, hosts, brand ambassadors AND ALSO to non media related students because as my professor now in New York University, Sir Marc Somnolet said, we should all know how to market ourselves. So even in the corporate world, it’s vital that we know how to present and market ourselves to reach our goals. And with that in mind, we will also open personality development classes to corporate individuals and companies," Romana said.



"😘 And because everything is ONLINE for now, students from the Philippines and EVERY PART of the world are welcome 😘 ages 6 - 65 😘 🤗 For more information, EMAIL us at dimplesromanaschool@gmail.com ☺️ Excited to get to know you and work with you on how you can reach your full potential ☺," the actress added.

Currently, Romana is part of ABS-CBN's newest series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."

Starring The Gold Squad — Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin, "Huwag Kang Mangamba" airs on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

