Dimples Romana, husband to open restaurant in Singapore

MANILA - For "Kadenang Ginto" actress Dimples Romana, 2021 is about "going international" and "bringing Filipino food and culture to the world."

That will soon come into fruition as Romana announced she and husband Boyet Ahmee are opening a restaurant in Singapore with partners this February.

The restaurant, named “Alegria Singapura,” is expected to finish construction in the first quarter of 2021.

The restaurant will serve “non-traditional Latin-Asian plates,” according to its Instagram page.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we ever imagine @boyetahmee and I will have a business venture outside of the Philippines and a posh restaurant in Singapore at that,” Romana said.

The restaurant on Teck Lim Road is set to open in February 2021.

The “Kadenang Ginto” actress also shared tips for those who want to venture into business.

"When you decide to become an entrepreneur, first you must find people who share the same vision as you do," she said.