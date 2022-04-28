Miss International 2013 Bea Santiago took to social media on Wednesday to open up about her kidney transplant.

She shared photos and a video of her at Toronto General Hospital, where she underwent the procedure.

"New kidney, who this?" Santiago said in jest.

"Finally after the third time and three years of dialysis! I feel brand new! I feel loved and renewed!" she added, thanking all those who have shown their support, as well as her younger brother for donating his kidney for the operation.

Santiago's friends, including her fellow beauty queens, expressed happiness over the success of the kidney transplant by leaving comments on her post.

"So brave! What a woman! Congratulations, Bea!" said Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

"Love you so, so much, B! Can't wait to see you again once you're fully recovered! Sending my love to your baby bro for being so kind and giving. Hugs to the whole fam!" said Binibining Pilipinas World 2007 Maggie Wilson, who first revealed the good news early this month.

"Yay! So happy for you and sending you love and strength as you recover," said Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters.

It was in 2018 when Santiago first opened up about her chronic kidney disease, a condition she said was a result of her "gym life."