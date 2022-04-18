Maggie Wilson reveals Bea Santiago's kidney transplant

Friends and former beauty queens Maggie Wilson (left) and Bea Santiago. Photos from @wilsonmaggie and @bea.santiago on Instagram

Maggie Wilson took to social media to share good news about her friend, Miss International 2013 Bea Santiago.

In an Instagram Stories post, the model and former beauty queen said Santiago has successfully undergone a kidney transplant.

"My strong, badass queen finally got her kidney transplant today! I'm so freaking happy for you, babe! Can't wait to see you and celebrate with you soon! I love you so, so much!" Wilson said.

Santiago has yet to give details about her kidney transplant, only reposting Wilson's Instagram Story and adding the text, "I love you, Margaret."

Screengrab from @bea.santiago on Instagram, captured by Push

It was in 2018 when Santiago first opened up about her chronic kidney disease, a condition she said was a result of her "gym life."

In an interview last year, the former Miss International said she has been undergoing dialysis five times a week while she waits for a kidney transplant.