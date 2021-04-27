Samantha Bernardo to return to PH on May 12

Samantha Bernardo is still in Thailand a month after winning first runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant.

The Filipino beauty queen gave her Instagram followers an update on Tuesday, saying she has been "privileged to explore Amazing Thailand more" with her fellow Miss Grand International candidate, Angie Keith of Panama.

She promised to provide more content about the pageant once she flies back to Manila on May 12.

"For those of you asking, my flight is on May 12 because that's the earliest direct flight I can get going back. Sending you all love and light. I hope everything gets better once I come back. I love you all!" she said.

Bernardo visited Phuket with her fellow Miss Grand International queens early this month, trying local dishes and wearing traditional costumes, among others.

Their trip was later on featured in a new video for "Amazing Thailand," the Southeast Asian country's tourism campaign.

Bernardo previously reiterated that she is happy with her first runner-up finish in Miss Grand International, amid some remarks by Filipino pageant fans that she should have won the crown.

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International pageant.

