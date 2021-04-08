WATCH: Miss Grand International queens promote 'Amazing Thailand'

Samantha Bernardo joined her fellow Miss Grand International queens in a new video for "Amazing Thailand," the Southeast Asian country's tourism campaign.

The Filipina beauty queen, who finished first runner-up, can be seen on a beach in Phuket with titleholder Abena Appiah of the United States, second runner-up Ivana Batchelor of Guatemala, third runner up Aurra Kharishma of Indonesia, and fourth runner-up Lala Guedes of Brazil.

In their voice-overs, they took turns sharing why people should consider visiting Thailand, where the Miss Grand International pageant was held.

"Mabuhay! Iniimbitahan ko kayong lahat na bisitahin ang Amazing Thailand. Dito matatagpuan ang iba't ibang pagkain, masasarap na pulutan, at kung ano-ano pang mga restaurants na puwede nating kainan. Kamangha-manghang Thailand," Bernardo said.

The Miss Grand International organization has been sharing photos and livestreams of its Top 5 candidates' activities, most recently in Phuket.

Bernardo earlier reiterated that she is happy with her first runner-up finish in Miss Grand International, amid some remarks by Filipino pageant fans that she should have won the crown.

"I feel like everyone in the Top 5, whoever will win, I have no bitterness in my heart," she said. "Because we're all amazing, equally beautiful, talented, [and] smart."

The Philippines has yet to win the Miss Grand International pageant.

Related video: