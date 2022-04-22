From left: Roberta Tamondong, Herlene Budol, and Anna Valencia are among the 40 official candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022. Photos from their Instagram pages

MANILA — Comedienne and social media influencer Herlene Nicole Budol emerged as one of the leading contenders at the selection of the official 40 candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant Friday night at the New Frontier Theater.

As her name was called onstage as one of the chosen bets, the media gallery broke into applause, with reigning Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold and runner-up Meiji Cruz citing her humor and natural flair as one of her advantages over other candidates.

Arnold and Cruz formed part of the panel of judges who selected the final candidates from a field of over 80 applicants who underwent a grueling audition process that showcased their communication skills, fashion, and physical form.

Other judges were Miss International 2005 Lara Quigaman, designer Jojo Bragais, and reigning Binibini queens Maureen Montagne, Cindy Obeñita, Samantha Panlilio, and others.

“Mga kabudol diyan, narito ako, patunay na puwede din tayo sa beauty pageants!” Budol told ABS-CBN News, citing her intention to improve her personality as one of the reasons why she joined the pageant.

“Hindi na ako naiyak at ninerbyos kasi hindi naman na ako in-Ingles ng judges sa audition,” she said, laughing.

More known as “Hipon Girl,” the actress wants to be known hereafter as Nicole Budol. She aspires to be crowned as Bb. Pilipinas Grand International.

Also a top favorite is statuesque German-Filipina model Anna Valencia who physically resembles Arnold. “That’s a big compliment,” said Valencia, who returned to the Philippines to rediscover her roots.

Miss Eco-Teen International 2020 Roberta Tamondong also made to the top circle. She appealed for peace and goodwill from netizens amid criticisms against her and other candidates. “Let’s have humanity and sisterhood,” said Tamondong, echoing the sisterhood theme of this year’s Binibining Pilipinas.

Also the center of attention Friday night were resigned Bb. Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Gabby Basiano and Bb. Pilipinas Araneta City 2022 Francesca Taruc, who both said that they were fated to compete again at the pageant.

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and Miss Earth Philippines titlist Diana Mackey also made it. “I felt crying for the other ladies who did not make it,” Mackey told ABS-CBN News. “I told them there’s a time for everything. If not now, maybe next year!”

All the 40 candidates will headline the grand Santacruzan of Araneta City this May, showcasing the artistry of Filipino design. The coronation date is yet to be finalized.