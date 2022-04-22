MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) announced Friday the official list of candidates vying for titles in the 2022 edition of its national pageant.

Forty candidates of 58th edition of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant were named after the final screening held in Araneta City.

Reigning queens including Hannah Arnold (International), Samantha Panlilio (Grand International), Cindy Obenita (Intercontinental), and Maureen Montagne (Globe) were at the venue to welcome their new pageant “sisters.”

The 40 official candidates are:

Anna Valencia Lakrini

Anne de Mesa

Chelsea Fernandez

Christine Juliane Opiaza

Cyrille Pamuyo

Diana Mackey

Diana Pinto

Eiffel Rosalita

Elda Louise Aznar

Esel Mae Pabilaran

Ethel Abellanosa

Fatime Kate Bisan

Gabrielle Basiano

Gracia Elizabeth Mendoza

Graciella Lehman

Gwendoline Meliz Soriano

Iman Franchesca Cristal

Ina Patricia Malaluan

Jane Darren Genobisa

Janine Navarro

Jashmin Dimaculangan

Jasmine Omay

Jeriza Uy

Jessica Rose McEwen

Joanna Day

Joanna Ricci Alajar

Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Krizzia Lynn Moreno

Leslie Avila

Ma. Francesa Taruc

Mariella Esguerra

Mary Justinne Punsalang

Natasha Ellema Jung

Nicole Borromeo

Nicole Budol

Nyca Mae Bernardo

Patricia Go

Roberta Tamondong

Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Yllana Marie Aduana

The date and venue of the 2022 pageant have yet to be announced.

