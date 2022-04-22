MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) announced Friday the official list of candidates vying for titles in the 2022 edition of its national pageant.
Forty candidates of 58th edition of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant were named after the final screening held in Araneta City.
Reigning queens including Hannah Arnold (International), Samantha Panlilio (Grand International), Cindy Obenita (Intercontinental), and Maureen Montagne (Globe) were at the venue to welcome their new pageant “sisters.”
The 40 official candidates are:
- Anna Valencia Lakrini
- Anne de Mesa
- Chelsea Fernandez
- Christine Juliane Opiaza
- Cyrille Pamuyo
- Diana Mackey
- Diana Pinto
- Eiffel Rosalita
- Elda Louise Aznar
- Esel Mae Pabilaran
- Ethel Abellanosa
- Fatime Kate Bisan
- Gabrielle Basiano
- Gracia Elizabeth Mendoza
- Graciella Lehman
- Gwendoline Meliz Soriano
- Iman Franchesca Cristal
- Ina Patricia Malaluan
- Jane Darren Genobisa
- Janine Navarro
- Jashmin Dimaculangan
- Jasmine Omay
- Jeriza Uy
- Jessica Rose McEwen
- Joanna Day
- Joanna Ricci Alajar
- Karen Laurrie Mendoza
- Krizzia Lynn Moreno
- Leslie Avila
- Ma. Francesa Taruc
- Mariella Esguerra
- Mary Justinne Punsalang
- Natasha Ellema Jung
- Nicole Borromeo
- Nicole Budol
- Nyca Mae Bernardo
- Patricia Go
- Roberta Tamondong
- Stacey Daniella Gabriel
- Yllana Marie Aduana
The date and venue of the 2022 pageant have yet to be announced.