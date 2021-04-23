'Rak of Aegis' to be streamed online

MANILA -- Another popular Filipino musical will soon be streamed online.

Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) made the announcement on Friday, saying that "Rak of Aegis" will be streamed via Ticket2Me from July 31 to August 8.

It also posted a different version of the show's poster, with the text: "Because the world needs to hope again."

PETA's "Rak of Aegis," which ran for seven seasons until 2019, is based on the hit songs of the Filipino pop-rock band Aegis.

It tells the story of the townsfolk of the fictional community of Barangay Venezia, led by an aspiring singer who dreams of becoming a YouTube sensation.

Some of its principal cast members from the seven seasons include Aicelle Santos, Kim Molina, Pepe Herrera, Jerald Napoles, Kakai Bautista, Isay Alvarez, and Robert Seña.

