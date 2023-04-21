Japan envoy confers awards on 2 Filipinos

Lawyer Josue Sim Zuniega and judo advocate David Carter receive awards from Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa on April 21, 2023. Ronron Calunsod, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa on Friday conferred Japanese decorations on lawyer Josue Sim Zuniega and judo advocate David Carter for their respective roles in strengthening ties between Manila and Tokyo.

Koshikawa awarded The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays to Zuniega, while Carter received The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays distinction.

The awards, first announced last November, were given at the Japanese ambassador's residence in North Forbes Park, Makati City.

Japan, as it announced the award last year, said Zuniega was given the sixth class in the Order for his tireless contribution "to improving the status of Nikkei-jin in the Philippines and enhancing mutual understanding between Japan and the Philippines through his activities at the Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center."

"His consultations with the Department of Justice and Department of Foreign Affairs helped pave the way for stateless Filipino Nikkeijin to recover their identities. With his support, almost 1,500 Filipino Nikkeijin were able to reintegrate as Japanese citizens and improve their living status," Koshikawa said during the awarding ceremony.

Meanwhile, Carter, a key figure in the promotion and development of judo in the Philippines and awarded with the fifth honor in the Order, "has paved [the] way for the deepening and broadening of Japan-Philippine relations, especially in the field of sports cooperation," according to Japan.

Lawyer Josue Sim Zuniega receives a certificate for his award. Ronito Calunsod, ABS-CBN News David Carter receives a certificate for his award. Ronron Calunsod, ABS-CBN News

"While he was Present of the Philippine Judo Federation, several exchanges for instructors were held that have signficantly energized our sports cooperation project including together with the Japan Foundation and Kodokan Judo Institute," Koshikawa said of Carter.

In November, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario and former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III were awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in formal ceremonies in Tokyo.

Former Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade was also given the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold, and Silver Star.

Sakai Michiko was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays for supporting children of Japanese descendants in Cotabato.

The Order of the Rising Sun has been conferred on several Filipinos in the past, including former President Jose Laurel and several Philippine ambassadors to Japan, according to the Official Gazette.

The Japanese embassy in Manila previously said that the awarding of honors, including decorations and medals, is an act performed by the Emperor with the advice and approval of the Cabinet, based on Article 7 of the Constitution of Japan.

— with a report from Ronron Calunsod, ABS-CBN News