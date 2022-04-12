Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa awarded 4 individuals for their contributions to promote Japan-Philippines ties. Photo courtesy: Embassy of Japan in the Philippines/handout



MANILA — Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa on Tuesday awarded 4 individuals for their contributions to promoting friendly relations between the Philippines and Japan.

The awardees of the Ambassador Commendation are Norihiro Inomata, Secretary General of the Philippine Nikkei-jin Legal Support Center (PNLSC); Atty. Josue Sim Militar Zuniega, Legal Advisor of the PNLSC; Emelyn Estrella Sanchez of the National Power Corporation; and Cecilia E. J. Aquino, a former employee of the Japan Foundation, Manila.

Inomata and Zuniega were cited for their continuous efforts and contributions in improving the status of Nikkei-jin in the Philippines and enhancing mutual understanding between Japan and the Philippines through the activities of the PNLSC.

Zuniega was also credited for “smoothly facilitating the activities of Japanese enterprises and residents in the Philippines” for years.

Philippine Nikkei-jin are children and descendants of Japanese immigrants who have established families and communities in the country.

Children of Nikkei families became orphans or were left behind in the Philippines after World War II with their Filipino mothers.

According to PNLSC, Philippine Nikkei-jin survived in the post-war by hiding their real identities so as to avoid persecution.

Koshikawa, meanwhile, lauded Sanchez for having been “dutifully involved in maintaining and managing the Japanese Garden in Cavinti, Laguna” since 1999.

She has been working for the National Power Corporation since 1983.

Aquino, for her part, was recognized for dedicating her career to promoting various aspects of Japanese culture and language to the Philippines, especially during her stint with the Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM).

Before working at JFM, Aquino was part of the Japan Information and Culture Center of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.

