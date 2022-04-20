MANILA -- Actress and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Karina Bautista is not closing her doors when it comes to joining pageants.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Bautista, 19, said she is giving herself three to four years to gain more experience.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Marami ngang nagsasabi na 'uy sumali ka.' Pero pinag-iisipan ko pa po. I am turning 20. So I am still young pero maybe about 3 to 4 years after today, after this interview baka sumali po ako. Kasi feeling ko parang hilaw pa 'yung experiences ko. Like when the day comes, mas know na 'yung core ko, parang enriched na talaga lahat ng values ko, so I think it's the best time to join like around 24, 23 or 25, something like that," said Bautista.

"I've always wanted to join kasi I started off 15 years old nagpa-pageant na ako as my way of living. Doon ako nakakuha ng confidence para mag-artista. Kasi dati naman ay boyish-boyish pa ako like radio broadcaster lang ako, hindi pa nga ako TV broadcaster nung time na 'yon, kahit sinasabi nila na 'uy may face ka.' So it's really me and my passion to be able to walk on the Binibining Pilipinas stage," she said.

Bautista shared that she's a fan of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon and Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj.

Bautista started her showbiz career in 2018 when she joined "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" where she was dubbed as "Miss Independent from Isabela."

In the interview, Bautista also expressed her gratitude to all those who continue to watch and support her series "Viral Scandal," which is now nearing its end.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC