MANILA—The primetime series “Viral Scandal” announced Wednesday a spinoff chapter focusing on the characters portrayed by Aljon Mendoza and Karina Bautista.

Maraming Salamat po sa inyong lahat!💕 MARCH 16 is LALABS DAY! 💖



Abangan ang Viral Scandal’s #AngKulitNgPagIbig, the hidden chapter of Pogs and Bea, 7PM on ABS-CBN Entertainment Youtube Channel! #MMKxViralScandal pic.twitter.com/JXifK2jHqU — RCD Narratives - ABS-CBN (@RCDNarratives) March 9, 2022

Dubbed “Ang Kulit ng Pag-Ibig,” the “hidden chapter” about Pogs (Mendoza) and Bea (Bautista) will be released on March 16, 7 p.m. on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel.

The one-off offering directed by Raz dela Torre is said to flesh out the blooming romance between Pogs and Bea.

The main series has been following the stories of the Sicat and Ramones families, whose lives were upended following the titular “viral scandal” showing the sexual assault of Rica (Charlie Dizon).

“Ang Kulit ng Pag-Ibig,” a collaboration with the drama anthology “MMK,” was unveiled Wednesday during the programs’ joint fundraising efforts for Odette victims under ABS-CBN’s 100-day relief campaign.

“Viral Scandal” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5, with 2-day advance episodes on iWantTFC and WeTV iflix.