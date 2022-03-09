(Clockwise, from top-left) Darla Sauler, Dimples Romana, Vilma Santos, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza raise funds for Odette victims in the Wednesday edition of ‘Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan,’ ABS-CBN

MANILA—Stars of the long-running drama anthology “MMK” and the primetime series “Viral Scandal,” including screen icon Vilma Santos, raised more than P1 million Wednesday for displaced families of typhoon Odette.

Santos, who starred in the memorable “MMK” episode “Regalo” in 2006, was a special guest in the virtual fundraiser, which also marked the 30th anniversary of the ABS-CBN program.

She joined several other graduates of “MMK” who called on Kapamilya viewers to donate any amount to the ongoing relief operations for Odette survivors in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Hosted by Darla Sauler and “Viral Scandal” cast members Dimples Romana, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza, the livestreamed fundraiser is part of ABS-CBN’s 100-day campaign dubbed “Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan.”

By the end of its two-hour stream, Wednesday’s edition of “Family Date Night” raised P1.4 million in cash donations and 4 million Kumu diamonds.

The anniversary stream also featured past and upcoming stars of “MMK,” including Sky Quizon, Marlo Mortel, Melai Cantiveros, Jolina Magdangal, Ria Atayde, Janine Gutierrez, and Sylvia Sanchez. Pia Wurtzbach, whose life story was dramatized in “MMK” in 2017, also appeared in a recorded message.

The hosts — Romana, Bautista, and Mendoza — also counted as “MMK” graduates, aside from representing their series “Viral Scandal.”

Guest performers included Angela Ken, Trisha Denise, and JM Yosures, the voice behind the new version of the “MMK” theme song.

“MMK” host Charo Santos-Concio concluded the episode with a recorded message of gratitude to Kapamilya viewers and organizations that have so far donated, as well as celebrities who continue to take part in the fundraising campaign.