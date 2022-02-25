Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza have been screen partners for three years. Instagram: @karebautista_

Over the past three years since their “love team” was formed via “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza have witnessed each other’s growth both in their craft and navigating being public figures.

The screen partners, dubbed “KarJon” by their loyal fans, are in fact marking a milestone with their “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK) debut airing this Saturday — to them, an opportunity to prove their mettle as actors after admittedly once questioning whether they deserved the limelight.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, the young tandem shared their honest assessment of how each other has evolved as performers since 2019.

To date, the two have co-starred in at least five major projects: the afternoon drama “Sandugo,” the interactive anthology “Pilikula,” the romcom anthology “Ampalaya Chronicles,” the iWantTFC original series “Hoy, Love You,” and the ongoing primetime series “Viral Scandal.”

Mendoza recalled that Bautista has fully embraced acting as her passion, after initially doubting if she had the talent and fervor for it compared to her long-standing dream of becoming a host.

Bautista, meanwhile, had glowing words for her leading man for being able to come out of his shell, recounting he was at first introverted to the extent of lacking confidence in his capability as an actor.

“I always tell him how proud I am, kahit bago pa itong ‘MMK.’ Every single time na nakikita ko siya na he’s trying to improve and nandoon ‘yung struggles niya to be better,” Bautista said of Mendoza.

“Sabi niya, ‘Bakit parang ganoon, imbes na umaangat ako, bumababa ako?’ Nandoon ‘yung criticism niya sa sarili niya, ino-observe niya. ‘Pag ganoon ‘yung sinasabi mo sa sarili mo, it means you really want this. Nandoon talaga ‘yung kagustuhan mong maging maganda ‘tong ginagawa mo. With that motivation, I’m very proud of him. I think mas marami pa ang maaabot niya,” she added.

Mendoza similarly expressed pride in Bautista’s evolution, mentioning a moniker given to her by fans during their reality show days.

“Since ‘PBB’ pa lang, ang tawag na sa kanya ng mga tao ay ‘Battle Queen.’ Feeling ko hindi pa ‘yun totoo noon, ngayon siya talaga ‘Battle Queen.’ You can’t break her. Alam niya ‘yung worth niya. Alam niya ‘yung gusto niya. Sure sa sarili niya at sa gusto niya,” he said.

In their virtual sit-down with ABS-CBN News, “KarJon” also spoke at length about how they have learned to handle both fans and critics, possibly going together to their first Star Magic Ball, further opportunities as a love team and as individual artists, and where they see themselves five years from now.