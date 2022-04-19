The new Miss Universe Philippines will not only represent the country in the biggest international pageant in the world but she will also get the chance to wear the new golden crown of the local competition.

On Tuesday, the Miss Universe Philippines organization shared a glimpse of its “La Mer en Majesté Crown,” which features golden South Sea pearls.

Paying tribute to the richness of Philippine seas, the new tiara represents the relationship between Filipinos and nature.

“Through meaningful discoveries and explorations of her vibrant splendor, we have learned from the sea’s enchanting depths,” Miss Universe Philippines said.

“And over time, the sea reveals her secrets. She gifts us with something phenomenal, something uniquely beautiful: The National Gem of the Philippines, the golden South Sea pearl—a radiant symbol of the harmonious relationship between man and nature, capturing the very spirit of the Filipinos.”

The organization has partnered with Jewelmer to create a new crown that also pays homage to the sea.

“Generous and powerful, she provided the world with this precious gem and contributed the crowned jewel to this exceptional masterpiece, the illustrious Miss Universe Philippines Crown,” it continued.

Thirty-two candidates will be competing on April 30 for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe pageant.

The winner will succeed Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel last year.

Fans can watch the coronation night on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel, and The Filipino Channel (TFC).

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (2015), Iris Mittenaere of France (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) have been tapped to host the upcoming national pageant.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, on the other hand, will join the event as a special guest.

