Photo from Miss Universe Philippines Facebook page.

MANILA — The 2022 edition of Miss Universe Philippines is set to stream on some ABS-CBN platforms for free.

In an announcement, Miss Universe Philippines said that ABS-CBN will be the official digital streaming partner of the pageant.

Fans may watch the coronation night on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel, and The Filipino Channel (TFC) on April 30, 7 p.m.

"We’re ready to bring the Universe a #UniquelyBeautiful digital viewing experience!" Miss Universe Philippines said in a Facebook post.

"Everyone around the world can now watch The Coronation live and for FREE."

Former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines (2015), Iris Mittenaere of France (2016), and Demi-Leigh Tebow (2017) have been tapped to host the upcoming national pageant.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, on the other hand, will be joining the event as a special guest.

Thirty-two candidates will be competing on stage for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe pageant.

The winner will succeed Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel last year.

