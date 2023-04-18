Maggie Wilson reacts to Victor Consunji's photo with rumored new partner

MANILA - Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson has reacted to the photo posted by her estranged husband Victor Consunji seemingly confirming his relationship with Rachel Carrasco.

Through an Instagram Story, Wilson shared the ABS-CBN News article about Consunji which had the Facebook caption that reads, “Some of the netizens hoped that this will mark the end of his public feud with his estranged wife, former beauty queen Maggie Wilson.”

Making her thoughts known, Wilson wrote: “Wrong. Still not annulled. Still no communication. Still have an adultery charge. Still getting demands everyday. Still blocked from seeing my son.”

Many Filipino netizens have been following the public feud between Wilson and Consunji, who have been married for over a decade. They have one son.

Consunji has filed adultery cases against Wilson and her business partner, British-Thai Tim Connor.

Also involved in the issue is Carrasco, who has been sharing photos of her with Consunji.

Just last month, Wilson marked her 34th birthday with an empowering message about taking a leap and moving forward.

Expressing gratitude despite recent setbacks, she said she plans to continue "rebuilding" her life and looks forward to seeing her loved ones again one day.