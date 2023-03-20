Now 34, Maggie Wilson plans to continue 'rebuilding'

Maggie Wilson recently marked her 34th birthday with an empowering message about taking a leap and moving forward.

The host and former beauty queen has been in a legal battle with her estranged husband, real estate scion Victor Consunji.

Expressing gratitude despite recent setbacks, she said she plans to continue "rebuilding" her life and looks forward to seeing her loved ones again one day.

"I missed out on my son's birthday, several school functions, milestones, events, [and] job opportunities," said Wilson, who is currently based abroad. "And I might even miss out on a dear friend's wedding because of other people's egoism and narcissism."

"Despite this, I am deeply grateful for the life I have started rebuilding. I look forward to the day I get to be reunited with the people I love and hold close to my heart," she added.

"When that day comes, I will be ready to show them the best and strongest version of me. I will show them an even better life than the one I thought I previously had."

Wilson then took the opportunity to remind her social media followers that it is okay "to feel scared, to explore the unknown, [and] to do something that makes you feel uncomfortable."

"Do it for yourself. Do it to open yourself up to bigger and better things. Trust me, it's amazing how things just fall into place," she said.

"What is meant for you is meant for you. You just have to take the leap," she stressed. "The universe always provides and will provide in abundance if you trust in your power."

Many Filipino netizens have been following the public feud between Wilson and Consunji, who have been married for over a decade. They have one son.

Consunji has filed adultery cases against Wilson and her business partner, British-Thai Tim Connor.

Also involved in the issue is entrepreneur Rachel Carrasco, who has been sharing photos of her with Consunji and their rumored newborn child.

