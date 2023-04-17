MANILA -- Victor Consunji has shared a photo with Rachel Carrasco in what looks like a confirmation of their relationship.

The real estate scion took to Instagram to share a photo of him with the entrepreneur and a baby. Consunji is seen lying down as Carrasco leaned toward him, with the baby sleeping on his chest.

"This beauty had a long day," he said in the caption.

Some of the netizens congratulated Consunji in the comments section, while others hoped that this will mark the end of his public feud with his estranged wife, former beauty queen Maggie Wilson.

Consunji earlier filed adultery cases against Wilson and her business partner, British-Thai entrepreneur Tim Connor. They have been married for over a decade and have one son.

Carrasco first introduced the baby to the public in March through an Instagram post, which had the caption: "Together forever."

Prior to this, she has been sharing photos of her with Consunji, who was also her former boss.

Related video: