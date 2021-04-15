'I am your next Miss Universe,' Rabiya Mateo declares in interview clip

Rabiya Mateo confidently introduced herself as "your next Miss Universe" on Thursday, with her voice tinged with optimism that she will indeed bring home the Philippines' fifth crown.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder was interviewed during her visit to the pageant's skin care partner, as seen in a clip uploaded on the Instagram page of her trainer, Aces and Queens.

She was asked to complete the following question: "I am Rabiya Mateo and I am..."

"I am Rabiya Mateo and I am your next Miss Universe," she replied, as people were heard cheering in the background.

Two of the country's Miss Universe titleholders -- Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray -- made similar declarations in an interview with Kapamilya host Boy Abunda before winning the crown.

Back in 2015, Abunda told Wurtzbach: "I am Pia Wurtzbach and I am..."

"Miss Universe 2015," she responded with conviction.

(Skip to the 2:30 mark in the video below.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Three years later, Gray was asked by Abunda to complete the sentence: "I am Catriona and I am..."

"Miss Universe 2018," she answered with a smile.

(Skip to the 1:25 mark in the video below.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aside from Wurtzbach and Gray, the country's other Miss Universe titleholders include Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The 69th Miss Universe will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila) and will be aired live on the A2Z channel as a result of ABS-CBN's partnership with the pageant's owner, IMG.

Related video: