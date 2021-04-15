Miss Universe pageant to be aired live on A2Z channel

MANILA -- Filipinos will get to watch Rabiya Mateo compete for the crown next month as ABS-CBN brings the live telecast of the 69th Miss Universe via the A2Z channel.

The pageant will be shown live on A2Z on May 17 (Monday), starting at 8 a.m., with a replay at 10 p.m.

It will also be aired on Sunday's Best on Kapamilya Channel at 9:45 p.m. on May 23, with livestreaming for viewers in the Philippines on iWanTFC.

Viewers will get another chance to watch the 69th Miss Universe on cable TV via the Metro Channel on May 24 at 12 p.m., May 26 at 5 p.m., and May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

The airing of the Miss Universe competition in the Philippines this year was made possible through the continued partnership between ABS-CBN and IMG, which owns the Miss Universe brand.

