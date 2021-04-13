Pagudpud’s Saud beach among world’s ‘most beautiful,’ according to US travel mag

Saud Beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte ranks among the 25 most beautiful beaches in the world, according to Travel+Leisure. Facebook: Ilocos Norte Tourism

A beach in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte is among the world’s most beautiful, particularly because of its “clear-as-glass water” and “super-mellow” vibe.

On Monday, New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure listed the “25 Most Beautiful Beatches in the World.”

The first entry, in no particular order, is Ilocos Norte’s Saud Beach in Pagudgud.

“If you’re searching for Southeast Asian beach bliss, super-mellow Saud Beach on the island of Luzon is a sure thing,” its description goes.

Saud was lauded for its “white sand” that “pitches gradually into the clear-as-glass water, like a real-world example of a zero-entry swimming pool.”

“Swim in the peaceful waves, lunch under a thatch-roof cabana under the palms, or hire an outrigger for excursions on the water,” it added.

Saud was the only Philippine beach included in the list.

It ranked among beaches from Hawaii, Bahamas, Brazil, Greece, South Africa, and Australia. - with a report from Grace Alba