Boracay's White Beach, El Nido's Nacpan Beach named among best in Asia

Boracay's White Beach. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Two Philippine destinations have been included in a list of top beaches in Asia.

Boracay's White Beach ranked 12th in the Top 25 Beaches - Asia category of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice 2021 awards.

El Nido, Palawan's Nacpan Beach, on the other hand, placed 18th in the list.

"The TripAdvisor recognition is all the more heartwarming as sun and beach have always been the country's best tourism products," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat in a statement.

The DOT said the recognition was based on the number of times TripAdvisor users have "saved" these beaches on their accounts, as well as the quality and quantity of the reviews.



"Filipinos miss going to the beach. In fact, it is one of the top choices of outdoor activities now according to the recent Philippine travel survey," Romulo-Puyat said.



While it is worthy to celebrate this feat for the Philippines, Romulo-Puyat reminded tourists to always be responsible when traveling.

"Follow all the health and safety protocols for a safe and fun beach trip," she said.

Claiming the top three spots of the TripAdvisor list for Asia are India's Agonda and Cavelossim beaches, and Ngapali Beach of Myanmar.

Related video: