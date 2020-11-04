PH named Asia's top beach, diving destination

Photo by Erwin Lim/Handout

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Philippines has been recognized as a leading beach and diving destination in Asia in the 27th World Travel Awards.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said this is the country's fourth time to win the Asia's Leading Beach Destination award, and the second to receive the Asia's Leading Dive Destination title.

On top of these, the walled city of Intramuros in Manila won the Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction award, as announced by Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

DOT was also recognized as Asia's Leading Tourist Board, beating 11 nominated countries. This is the agency's second time to receive the award.

"We are truly honored and thankful for the accolades given to the Philippines at the 2020 World Travel Awards Asia. These recognitions are certainly an inspiration to the industry as we safely and gradually reopen our destinations for tourism," Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

"These would not be possible without the combined efforts from our tourism stakeholders, local government units, partner agencies, and our fellow Filipinos who have tirelessly promoted our country’s attractions, products and culture," she added.

Meanwhile, both the Philippines and the DOT still have the following nominations in the World Travel Awards:

- World's Leading Beach Destination 2020: Philippines

- World's Leading Dive Destination 2020: Philippines

- World's Leading Island Destination 2020: Siargao

- World's Leading Tourist Board 2020: DOT

The World Travel Awards is known for recognizing brands and best practices from the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries since 1993.