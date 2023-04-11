Zozibini Tunzi to grace Miss Universe PH 2023 as guest

instagram.com/zozitunzi/

MANILA — Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will serve as a special guest in the 2023 pageant of the Philippine franchise.

This was announced during Miss Universe Philippines' press presentation on Tuesday.

Introduced as hosts of the competition are actors Xian Lim and Alden Richards.

Joining Lim and Richards as backstage hosts are Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and events organizer Tim Yap.

Meanwhile, "American Idol" runner-up Jessica Sanchez was announced as a guest performer, along with South Korean singer Nam Woo-Hyun.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner of the national pageant will succeed Celeste Cortesi as the Philippines' representative in the Miss Universe competition.

RELATED VIDEO: