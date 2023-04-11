Xian Lim (left) and Alden Richards. Photos from Instagram/Xian Lim, Alden Richards



MANILA -- Actors Xian Lim and Alden Richards have been tapped to host this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

This was announced during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 press presentation on Tuesday.

Joining Lim and Richards as backstage hosts are Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and events organizer Tim Yap.

Alden Richards and Xian Lim will host Miss Universe Ph 2023 coronation night on May 13, while Tim Yap and Maureen Montagne will be the backstage hosts pic.twitter.com/aOdiDFaR8N — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) April 11, 2023

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner up the upcoming national pageant will represent the country in the next Miss Universe competition, succeeding Celeste Cortesi.