Nam Woo-Hyun to perform in Miss Universe PH coronation

MANILA -- South Korean singer Nam Woo-Hyun is set to perform in this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Organizers announced on Friday that Nam will perform for the live audience of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Details such as ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Nam rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group Infinite. He began his solo career in 2016.

The winner up the upcoming national pageant will represent the country in the next Miss Universe competition.