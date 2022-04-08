Korean actress Han So Hee is new Penshoppe endorser

South Korean actress Han So Hee is Penshoppe’s newest endorser. Photo courtesy of Penshoppe



South Korean actress Han So Hee is the newest endorser of Penshoppe, the latest Korean celebrity tapped by the homegrown fashion brand to serve as its face.

Penshoppe announced Han’s endorsement on its social media pages on Friday, posting a 29-second clip showing the “World of the Married” star in earth-tone pieces.

“Embodying the understated elegance of the collection, Han So Hee sports the perfect minimalistic looks, timeless styles, and breathable pieces that come in earth tones and muted hues,” the company said in a statement.

Han said in a statement that she was thrilled to work with the local brand, adding that “my personal style is very much aligned with the Penshoppe branding, so I get to dress up in clothes I love.”

She is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse Penshoppe, following Song Kang, whom Han worked with in the 2021 series “Nevertheless.”

K-dramas are one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and a key component of the “Korean Wave” that has swept the world over the last two decades.