Korean actor Song Kang is new Penshoppe endorser

MANILA — Actor Song Kang is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse Penshoppe, the Filipino fashion brand revealed Friday.

The local company uploaded a video on its social media pages, showing the 27-year-old actor as the face of its new "Retro Pop" collection, a "line of retro-themed classic pieces."

"I was able to try on various styles that I like and introduce them to my Filipino fans," Song said in a statement, talking about his collaboration with the brand.

He said he was also "grateful for all the love and support" of his Filipino fans.

South Korean celebrities who previously represented Penshoppe include Blackpink's Lisa, Astro's Cha Eun-woo, actor Nam Joo-Hyuk, and former 2NE1 member Sandara Park.

Song currently stars in the weekend romance series "Forecasting Love and Weather," which can be streamed on Netflix.

He has also been dubbed as the "Son of Netflix" for his lead roles in many of the streaming giant's Korean productions, such as "Love Alarm" and "Nevertheless."