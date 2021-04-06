VP daughter Tricia Robredo among volunteers in swabbing program

Residents undergo COVID-19 rapid antigen test onboard the Swab Cab, a mobile COVID-19 testing facility launched by the Office of the Vice President, in Barangay Potrero in Malabon City on March 30, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Vice-President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said her daughter, Tricia, was among the volunteers who participated in her office's community testing project in Malabon.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said she has been receiving photos of her daughter while on duty in the Swab Cab program.

"Tricia was one of the volunteer swabbers of our Swab Cab today and a number of people she was with sent me pics and tagged me on Facebook," Robredo said said.

Tricia, the second daughter of the Vice-President and late husband, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo, passed the Physician Licensure Examination last November.

Robredo also expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped make Swab Cab successful.

"Thank you very much to everyone!! Thank you most especially to the BHERTs who did a great job in the immediate contact tracing. The good thing about swab antigen tests is results are out in 15 minutes. Whenever there is one who tests positive, an ambulance on standby brings him/her directly to a pre designated isolation center. Then, contact tracing immediately ensues," she added.

According to Robredo, 80 people tested positive in the two days of swabbing operations in Malabon.

Swab Cab is a mobile COVID-19 testing facility that aims to support the mass testing capacity of local government units with high transmission and infection rates.

